The Best Golf Courses in Nevada

1 . (1) Shadow Creek (18th hole pictured above), North Las Vegas •^
2. (2) Clear Creek, Tahoe
3. (3) Southern Highlands G.C., Las Vegas ≈
4. (4) The G.C. at Southshore, Henderson
5. (5) Wolf Creek G.C., Mesquite ≈ ^
6. (6) Cascata, Boulder City ^
7. (7) Montreux G. & C.C., Reno
8. (8) Edgewood Tahoe G. Cse., Lake Tahoe
9. (9) Dragonridge C.C., Henderson
10. (10) Coyote Springs G.C.
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)
• America’s 100 Greatest Course
≈ America’s Second 100 Greatest
^ America’s 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.