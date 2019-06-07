Best in State2 hours ago

The Best Golf Courses in Nevada

We rank the top venues in Nevada (2019-'20)

1 . (1) Shadow Creek (18th hole pictured above), North Las Vegas •^
2. (2) Clear Creek, Tahoe
3. (3) Southern Highlands G.C., Las Vegas ≈
4. (4) The G.C. at Southshore, Henderson
5. (5) Wolf Creek G.C., Mesquite ≈ ^
6. (6) Cascata, Boulder City ^
7. (7) Montreux G. & C.C., Reno
8. (8) Edgewood Tahoe G. Cse., Lake Tahoe
9. (9) Dragonridge C.C., Henderson
10. (10) Coyote Springs G.C.

KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)
America’s 100 Greatest Course
America’s Second 100 Greatest
^ America’s 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.

Trending Now
Related
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: The numbers don't lie—this is Phil …
The LoopLuke Donald's photo collection continues to be a tr…
The LoopPGA Tour pro makes par wearing a Kawhi Leonard jers…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection