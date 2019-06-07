The Best Golf Courses in Nevada

1 . (1) Shadow Creek ( 18th hole pictured above ), North Las Vegas •^

2. (2) Clear Creek, Tahoe

3. (3) Southern Highlands G.C., Las Vegas ≈

4. (4) The G.C. at Southshore, Henderson

5. (5) Wolf Creek G.C., Mesquite ≈ ^

6. (6) Cascata, Boulder City ^

7. (7) Montreux G. & C.C., Reno

8. (8) Edgewood Tahoe G. Cse., Lake Tahoe

9. (9) Dragonridge C.C., Henderson

10. (10) Coyote Springs G.C.

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)

• America’s 100 Greatest Course

≈ America’s Second 100 Greatest

^ America’s 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.