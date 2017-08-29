Netflix is selling weed strains based on their shows now

Welcome to 2017, America, where a man who celebrates fake Civil War battles at his golf course is president, the guy who wrote “Bawitdaba” is running for senator, and Netflix is your new dealer. No, really. To celebrate their new show Disjointed—a multi-camera sitcom that tells the story of a woman (played by Kathy Bates) who opens her own marijuana dispensary—the cord-cutting overlord is releasing 12 strains of weed based on a selection of their original series.

Including three signature Disjointed blends (above), Netflix is also dropping strains for Orange is the New Black, Bojack Horseman, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return, Arrested Development and more. Each strain will be tailored to each show, such as “Camp Firewood”, a “very chill indica” inspired by Wet Hot America Summer: 10 Years Later according to the stingy bastards at Netflix who are not sending out press samples apparently. If you’re a big Stranger Things fan, however, don’t get your hopes too, err, high, as Netflix will not be producing a strain for their supernatural horror hit, probably because those kids are like 11 and it’s definitely more of a shrooms show anyway, brah.

Not into this idea, conscientious citizen of the world who has never once questioned the legalization of arsenic sticks and Colt 45? Well, before you detonate into a mushroom cloud of misplaced outrage, take a deep breath (or a hit, you probably could use one): Due to pesky laws and stuff, this TV-ready THC will only be available for individuals with qualifying medcards from Friday 9/1 through Sunday 9/3 at a pop-up dispensary in West Hollywood.

Oh, and in case you were waiting for someone (ANYONE) to (FINALLY) make this (VERY) easy joke, fine: Netflix and chill is about to get A LOT more chill.

