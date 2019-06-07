The Best Golf Courses in Nebraska

1 . (1) Sand Hills G.C. (pictured above), Mullen •
2. (2) Dismal River G.C. (Red), Mullen ≍
3. (3) The Prairie Club (Dunes), Valentine ≍ ^
4. (4) Omaha C.C.
5. (5) Dismal River Club (White), Mullen
6. (6) Wild Horse G.C., Gothenburg ^
7. (7) The Prairie Club (Pines), Valentine ^
8. (8) Arborlinks, Nebraska City
9. (9) Firethorn G.C., Lincoln
10. Quarry Oaks G.C., Ashland ^
KEY
(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)
• America’s 100 Greatest Course
≍ America’s Second 100 Greatest Course
^ Public course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.