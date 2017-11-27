Navy’s Blue Angels-inspired uniforms for the Army-Navy game are pure eye candy

It’s been a LONG TIME since the Army vs. Navy game had any bearing on the college football landscape, but it remains one of America’s most time-honored gridiron traditions nonetheless. To celebrate that legacy, as well as that of the legendary Blue Angels flight squad, on Monday Navy unveiled new alternates for this weekend’s 118th playing of the Armed Forces classic and, needless to say, they are absolutely, stunningly gorgeous. Grab those leftover equinox shades and check them out:

Under Armour’s busy, loud, and largely tasteless uniform designs have certainly incurred their fair share of criticism over the years, but these blue beauties turn back the intensity a couple notches and are all the better for it, boasting a simple blue and gold color scheme that would make even the chastest Golden Bears homer cast a sideways glance.

"This tribute to the Blue Angels reflects the enthusiastic pride and appreciation we have for the Navy's premier flying team and the motivation they convey to Navy football and the fleet at large," says Navy AD Chet Gladchuk of the designs, which—don’t get us wrong—is great and noble and very awesome, but for most of America these jerseys—perhaps the best in college football this season—are one thing and one thing only:

A reason to tune in to little old Army-Navy on December 9th…well, for a couple of minutes at least.