Morgan Pressel qualifies for U.S. Women's Open for the first time in more than a decade via Sectional Qualifying

Morgan Pressel and the U.S. Women's Open have a long history. In 2001, she qualified for the USGA's most prestigious women's event as a 12-year-old, at that time becoming the youngest to ever do so. She did it again as an amateur in 2003 and 2005, which turned out to be the last time she went through qualifying to earn a spot in the championship. In the years in between, she either was exempt from qualifying or didn't qualify—that was the case when she failed to earn a spot from 2018 Sectional Qualifying.

Fast forward to 2019 and Pressel, now 30, found herself needing to play her way into the championship once more. To her credit, Pressel made her way to California's Marin Country Club on Monday to play 36 holes, and, well, we'll let her Instagram post update you on how it went:

I haven’t qualified through sectional qualifying for the US Women’s Open since I was 16, but the excitement and emotions are still there 14 years later! Maybe even more so after the disappointment of not qualifying last year. Yesterday was such a long grueling day, but happy to have qualified and ready to tee it up in my 16th US Open in a few weeks! See you soon Charleston!

Pressel was the medalist after posting a 135 total. The second-place finisher shot 138. When Pressel competes at the C.C. of Charleston later this month, it will be her 16th U.S. Women's Open. Her best finish: a tied for second as an amateur in 2005 and a T-5 showing in 2015 as a pro.

Pressel turned pro when she was 17 and won the 2007 ANA Inspiration at 18 years, 313 days, becoming the youngest player to win an LPGA major. Her record still stands.

