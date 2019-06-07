The Best Golf Courses in Mississippi

1 . (1) Fallen Oak G.C., Saucier ^

2. (3) Annandale G.C., Madison

3. (2) Old Waverly G.C. (pictured) , West Point ^

4. (NR) Mossy Oak G.C., West Point ^

5. (4) Dancing Rabbit G.C. (Azaleas), Choctaw ^

6. (5) Grand Bear G. Cse., Saucier ^

7. (6) Shell Landing G.C., Gautier

8. (7) Dancing Rabbit G.C., (Oaks), Choctaw ^

9. (8) The Preserve G.C., Vancleave ^

10. (9) Country Club of Jackson (Dogwood/Azalea)

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)

• America’s 100 Greatest Course

≈ America’s Second 100 Greatest

^ America’s 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.