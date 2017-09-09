Trending
Headscratcher

Miss America contestant's yodeling ventriloquism act will haunt your dreams

By
an hour ago

The Miss America competition can be a lot of things: entertaining, occasionally inspiring, sometimes comical. But has it ever been . . . frightening? Probably not, save for some dubious answers to the occasional thought-provoking question. But that was before Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti took the stage with two puppets for a yodeling ventriloquism act that was equal parts impressive, melodic, and surely for some audience members, fodder for their next therapy session.

Here's a taste:

And here's some of the inevitable puzzled reaction online:

In fairness to Miss Louisiana, hers is a unique gift, and it could have conceivably helped push her over edge with the judges. Alas, she fell short to Miss North Dakota, who overcame an appalling lack of puppet yodeling experience to claim the crown.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
21st Century Problems

Bad news! Your sex robot may one day rise up and murder you

37 minutes ago
Viral Videos

Marshawn Lynch interrupts his coach's press conference to make sure he won't get fined

an hour ago
Headscratcher

Miss America contestant's yodeling ventriloquism act will haunt your dreams

an hour ago
Must-See TV

HBO's first real trailer for Season 9 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" looks fantastic (Obviously)

2 hours ago
Upsets

The new Miss America is from North Dakota(?!) -- and she went to high school with an NFL...

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys had the best sports moment of the year

3 hours ago
NFL Twitter

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Cincinnati Bengals get shut out at home on NFL's Opening...

7 hours ago
When Golf Clubs Disobey

Former NFL kicker Josh Scobee captures this hilarious video of a golfer throwing his clubs in...

17 hours ago
Boom, Roasted

Tim Tebow gets roasted by Missouri fan's sign on SEC Network preview show

September 9, 2017
Touch 'Em All

Washington Nationals center fielder hits inside-the-park grand slam

September 9, 2017
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods spotted in Rafa Nadal's box at U.S. Open, shows his loyalty to the Raiders yet...

September 8, 2017
Slip and Slide

Reliving the most mortifying athlete DM fails in Internet history

September 8, 2017
Difference Maker

NextDoor could well be the social media app that saves humanity

September 8, 2017
Defying The Odds

Antonio Cromartie defies odds, has fourth child since vasectomy (and 14th overall)

September 8, 2017
Wait, What?

Roger Goodell, who is the NFL commissioner, says he's "not a football expert"

September 7, 2017
Smooth Operators

World Long Drive champ celebrates in style, thanks his "super hot" wife

September 7, 2017
USA

Justin Thomas has some sweet-looking USA kicks thanks to Michelle Wie

September 7, 2017
Viral Videos

This high school football ref might be faster than Usain Bolt

September 6, 2017
Related
The LoopFootball season is here, so we're pestering NFL Net…
The LoopA century later, remembering Johnny McDermott's rap…
The LoopA slice of golf history
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection