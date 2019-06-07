The Best Golf Courses in Minnesota

1 . (1) Interlachen C.C. ( 6th hole pictured above ), Edina •

2. (2) Spring Hill G.C. , Wayzata •

3. (3) Hazeltine National G.C., Chaska ≈

4. (4) The Quarry At Giants Ridge, Biwabik ^

5. (5) White Bear Yacht Club, White Bear Lake ≈

6. (7) Windsong Farm G.C., Independence

7. (8) The Minikahda Club, Minneapolis 8. (6) Northland C.C., Duluth

9. (10) The Classic At Madden's Resort, Brainerd ^ 10. (9) The Wilderness At Fortune Bay, Tower ^

11. (13) Somerset C.C., Mendota Heights

12. (12) Minneapolis G.C., St. Louis Park

13. (11) Olympic Hills G.C., Eden Prairie

14. (18) Woodhill C.C., Wayzata

15. (14) Golden Valley C.C.

16. (16) The Legend At Giants Ridge, Biwabik

17. (15) Deacon's Lodge G. Cse., Breezy Point

18. (17) Dacotah Ridge G.C., Morton 19. (20) Rochester G. & C.C. 20. (19) Somerby G.C., Byron

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.