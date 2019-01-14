6 minutes ago

Mcarthur Golf Club

Hobe Sound, Fla. / 7,205 yards, Par 72 / Points 58.9506
Hole No. 15
Courtesy of Larry LambrechtHole No. 15

184. Mcarthur Golf Club

Tom Fazio & Nick Price (2002)

If there’s such a thing as an undiscovered Tom Fazio design, it’s McArthur, a players-only layout he did in conjunction with PGA Tour star Nick Price. It’s little-known because of its neighbors, No. 125 Jupiter Hills, a few miles south, Hobe Sound G.C., one of Joe Lee’s finest, just a few miles closer, and Greg Norman’s Medalist right next door. McArthur sits astride the same sand ridge upon which Jupiter Hills and Medalist were built, and while Fazio had to deal with wetlands and easements in his routing, he framed each hole with acres of exposed white sand in the form of dunes, slopes and hollows to provide McArthur with a singularly stunning look that’s unlike any of its rivals. With those wide expanses of sand, McArthur started a trend that continues today.

Courtesy of Larry Lambrecht

Hole No. 3

Courtesy of Larry Lambrecht

Hole No. 13

Courtesy of Larry Lambrecht

Hole No. 15

Courtesy of Larry Lambrecht

Hole No. 16

