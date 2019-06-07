The Best Golf Courses in Maryland

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej Stephen Szurlej

1 . (1) Congressional C.C. (Blue) ( 18th hole pictured above ), Bethesda •

2. (2) Baltimore C.C. (East), Lutherville

3. (3) Caves Valley G.C., Owings Mill ≈

4. (7) Burning Tree Club, Bethesda

5. (5) Congressional C.C. (Gold), Bethesda

6. (4) Bulle Rock, Havre De Grace ^

7. (6) Four Streams, Beallsville

8. (9) Chevy Chase Club

9. (8) Columbia C.C., Chevy Chase

10. (10) Whiskey Creek G.C., Ijamsville ^

KEY

(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)

• America’s 100 Greatest Course

≍ America’s Second 100 Greatest Course

^ Public course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.