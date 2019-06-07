The Best Golf Courses in Maryland

1 . (1) Congressional C.C. (Blue) (18th hole pictured above), Bethesda •
2. (2) Baltimore C.C. (East), Lutherville
3. (3) Caves Valley G.C., Owings Mill ≈
4. (7) Burning Tree Club, Bethesda
5. (5) Congressional C.C. (Gold), Bethesda
6. (4) Bulle Rock, Havre De Grace ^
7. (6) Four Streams, Beallsville
8. (9) Chevy Chase Club
9. (8) Columbia C.C., Chevy Chase
10. (10) Whiskey Creek G.C., Ijamsville ^
KEY
(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)
• America’s 100 Greatest Course
≍ America’s Second 100 Greatest Course
^ Public course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.