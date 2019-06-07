The Best Golf Courses in Maine

1 . (1) Belgrade Lakes G.C. (pictured above) ^
2. (3) Sunday River G.C., Newry ^
3. (8) Boothbay Harbor C.C.
4. (2) Sugarloaf G.C., Carrabassett Valley ^
5. (4) Kebo Valley G.C., Bar Harbor ^
6. (6) Fox Ridge G.C., Auburn ^
7. (7) Samoset Resort G.C., Rockport ^
8. (5) Portland C.C., Falmouth
9. (10) The Ledges G.C., York ^
10. (9) The Woodlands Club, Falmouth
_KEY
(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)
• America’s 100 Greatest Course
≍ America’s Second 100 Greatest Course
^ Public course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.