The Best Golf Courses in Maine

1 . (1) Belgrade Lakes G.C. ( pictured above ) ^

2. (3) Sunday River G.C., Newry ^

3. (8) Boothbay Harbor C.C.

4. (2) Sugarloaf G.C., Carrabassett Valley ^

5. (4) Kebo Valley G.C., Bar Harbor ^

6. (6) Fox Ridge G.C., Auburn ^

7. (7) Samoset Resort G.C., Rockport ^

8. (5) Portland C.C., Falmouth

9. (10) The Ledges G.C., York ^

10. (9) The Woodlands Club, Falmouth

_KEY

(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)

• America’s 100 Greatest Course

≍ America’s Second 100 Greatest Course

^ Public course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.