The Best Golf Courses in Louisiana

1 . (2) Squire Creek C.C., Choudrant
2. (1) The C.C. of Louisiana, Baton Rouge
3. (3) Oakbourne C.C., Lafayette
4. (5) Koasati Pines G.C., Kinder ^
5. (6) TPC Louisiana (18th hole pictured above), Avondale ^
KEY
(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)
• America’s 100 Greatest Course
≍ America’s Second 100 Greatest Course
^ Public course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.