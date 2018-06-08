Trending
Father's Day Fútbol

Looks like Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. got his right foot from his dad

By
2 hours ago
Portugal v Algeria - International Friendly
NurPhoto

Most of humanity spends their formative years running from their gene pool, dodging dad's hardwired road rage and mom's Thanksgiving guilt trips along the way. When you're dad is Cristiano Ronaldo, however, you grab that double helix and wring it for every last drop of DNA. Just ask Cristiano Jr., who took the field after Portugal's 3-0 friendly victory on Thursday afternoon to prove that he is definitely a chip of the old block, sweeping a fabulous free quick into the top corner with a right foot that looks a hell of a lot like dad's:

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: Argentinian journalist attempts to recreate Ronaldo's bicycle kick, breaks his leg instead

But while the finish is special, CR senior's reaction is even better, beaming with pride and the recognition of his own endearingly cocky self in his eldest son. Even if you can't stand Ronaldo (looking at you Barça, fans), there's just no resisting this:

With Father's Day on the way, this video is both a heartwarming celebration of fatherhood and a timely reminder that no matter what you do, you'll always end up becoming your dad. Luckily for this little pint-sized Pelé, pops just so happens to be the greatest (most famous) athlete on planet earth.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Celebrity Golfers

Stephen Curry wraps up NBA Finals MVP with several strong rounds of golf

an hour ago
Father's Day Fútbol

Looks like Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. got his right foot from his dad

2 hours ago
Stanley Cups

Hockey Chick flashes entire Washington Capitals team mid-Stanley Cup lap

4 hours ago
Tacos For Everyone

Here's how you can score those sweet free tacos Kevin Durant just won everybody

a day ago
NFL

Terrell Owens turns down Hall of Fame invitation, which is equal parts brilliant, egotistical,...

a day ago
Creative

Justin Thomas' fantasy football league has a last-place punishment that's way better than your...

a day ago
Moving On

Olympic gold medalist and Tiger-ex Lindsey Vonn is dating PK Subban now

a day ago
Yakety Sax

Watch the Reds and Rockies combine for the worst 20 seconds of baseball in history

June 7, 2018
Well Played

Golden State Warriors TV station pulls an all-time troll job on the Cavs ahead of Game 3

June 7, 2018
Nothing Gold Can Stay

IHOP is dropping "pancakes" from its name and we don't know who to trust anymore

June 6, 2018
Highest-Paid

Tiger Woods leads list of five golfers on Forbes' 100 highest-paid athletes ranking

June 6, 2018
Tiger Shark

Tiger Woods goes full Bond-villain, pulls up to U.S. Open in $20 million yacht

June 6, 2018
Man Crush

Tiger Woods' biggest fan might be a fellow PGA Tour pro

June 6, 2018
Love At First Sight

Missed Connection: The Padres fan who caught a foul ball in her beer and chugged it last night

June 6, 2018
2018 U.S. Open

NHL ref, cancer survivor, and total legend qualifies for 2018 U.S. Open

June 6, 2018
True Heroism

One man's desperate race to save his drone is the most dramatic thing you'll watch all week

June 5, 2018
For The Rest Of Us

Father's Day gift ideas for fathers who aren't very good

June 5, 2018
Fake News Bulletin

Here's a bunch of hypothetical Fox News headlines for random Eagles photos

June 5, 2018
Related
The LoopThis video of the biggest wave ever surfed is more …
The LoopJim Beam giving away $25 Father's Day vacations to …
The LoopRonaldinho plans to marry two women at once and not…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection