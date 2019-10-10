Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban and Gritty is the love triangle of our times

If, at this time last year, you put money on Gritty still being a relevant cultural figure in October 2019, well, you're probably looking at real estate in Aspen right now. Initially a directionless, dream-haunting abomination , the Flyers mascot gained traction quickly, entertaining the Wells Fargo Center's beer- and blood-thirsty crowds on a nightly basis while moonlighting as a woke political icon . By the end of October, Gritty had taken over Halloween . By Christmas, the world .

But it didn't stop there. When hockey returned to the public eye earlier this month, Gritty's star burned as bright as ever thanks to the unveiling of the Flyers' new Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D Center —where you can get full Gritty makeover from the monster himself—and Rage Room , perfect for taking out Gritty-esque mischief on a variety of household items.

Despite all these newfound comforts, however, Gritty hasn't forgotten what got him to the top: A quick wit and the complete absence of a fear impulse, which he put to the test on Wednesday night with this all-time troll of Devils defenseman P.K. Subban.

There's no shortage of great signage happening in hockey arenas across America (and Canada too!), but this will go down as an all-time classic. The fact it comes from a corporate employee of the Flyers only adds honey to the sting. As for Lindsey Vonn's feelings on the matter? Tough to say. A gentleman doesn't kiss and tell, and both Subban and Gritty are gentleman. Still, this sets up one of the juiciest sports love trysts since Cal Ripken Jr., K-Cos and the streak , so keep your dial tuned to The Loop as the situation develops