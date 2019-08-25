Lightning-strike victims at the Tour Championship released from the hospital

ATLANTA — The people who were injured at East Lake Golf Club during Saturday's lightning strike have been released from the hospital, the PGA Tour confirmed Sunday morning.

Though the third round of the Tour Championship was suspended at 4:17 p.m., many fans remained on property, seeking shelter in temporary hospitality tents. Dual lightning strikes hit the Atlanta course at 4:45 p.m. ET, one striking a tree by a fan zone near the 16th tee box. According to the Atlanta Police Department, five men and a girl who were under the tree were hit with debris.

"EMT tended to those fans and two others immediately and transported them from the property via ambulance for further medical attention," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, according to the tour.

"The safety and well-being of our fans and players is our highest priority, and we were with those being treated until they were released from area hospitals," the tour said in a statement. "We're proud of the collective efforts of the one-site team to quickly care for our fans during this frightening incident."

Play was suspended the rest of the day following the strikes. The tournament resumed on Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m.