Trending
Captain Kirk

Kirk Cousins has three words for you, and you'll NEVER guess what they are (just kidding)

By
27 minutes ago

With one 43-yard dime of a pass to Adam Thielen, and then another four-yard lob to Kyle Rudolph, Kirk Cousins completely erased the narrative that he can't win the big one. Sure, it was only the Wild Card game, but a NFL playoff win is a NFL Playoff win, and winning the game in the fashion Cousins did is the stuff of legend. He and Vikings fans have every right to puff out their chests, at least for another six days.

RELATED: This unearthed Kirk Cousins gender reveal is not the best look for the QB

Cousins will be on to San Francisco by Monday morning, but in the immediate aftermath of his team's stunning upset over New Orleans, he was enjoying himself. You'll NEVER guess what he said during the locker room celebration.... Just kidding, I think you already know what he said:

Oh yes Kirk, we do like that.

For those who have been in hibernation since October 24th, 2015, Cousins famously screamed "YOU LIKE THAT?!" at a member of the media after orchestrating the largest comeback in Washington Redskins history on October 25, 2015. Cousins and the 'Skins trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-0 and rallied to win 31-30. Needless to say, the former Michigan State quarterback was pumped up.

Not surprisingly, Cousins waited for the perfect moment to break out "YLT?!" again, after his first playoff victory as a starter. Well done, Captain Kirk.

RELATED: This video of Kirk Cousins voice cracking is the most Kirk Cousins thing ever

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Captain Kirk

Kirk Cousins has three words for you, and you'll NEVER guess what they are (just kidding)

27 minutes ago
Clothes Calls

Justin Thomas questions his choice of white pants when he wrecks them with mud during Friday's...

January 3, 2020
Only The Browns

This clip of Baker Mayfield calling Freddie Kitchens "an idiot" is literally too good to be...

January 3, 2020
Fired Up!

Give this NFL analyst all the Emmys for his amazing "Wolf of Wall Street" speech in defense of...

January 3, 2020
The Pefect Storm

Nashville meteorologist warns of "Super Titan Storm" set to hit New England on Wild Card...

January 3, 2020
Proud Papas

Lou Williams continues fantastic trend of pro athletes naming kids after their own...

January 3, 2020
Cancel Refs

This is it, this is the worst spot of the ball in the history of the Gator Bowl, and maybe...

January 3, 2020
Viral Videos

Behold the greatest golf trick shot/beer pong setup ever

January 3, 2020
Fashion

Rickie Fowler’s attire in Hawaii has once again lit the Internet on fire

January 2, 2020
Happy Holidaze

Dan Snyder kicks off press conference on January 2nd with a casual "Happy Thanksgiving"

January 2, 2020
Rubbin' is Racin'

The best part of the 2020 Winter Classic were the piglet races . . . yes, we said piglet races

January 2, 2020
The Fragile Fro

Robin Lopez is your no good, very bad loser of the night

January 2, 2020
In the Zone

This compilation of the best-worst MLB umpire calls of 2019 will make your brain hurt

December 30, 2019
Tell Us How You Really Feel

John Tortorella absolutely lambasting the refs and the NHL's review process is the best John...

December 30, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: How did the Seahawks manage to lose that game?

December 30, 2019
National Treasure

The highlight of the final NFL Sunday of the season was Kevin Harlan calling two games at once

December 30, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Kill replay, kill robots: Bad calls are better than bad technology

December 30, 2019
GOAT

Tom Brady didn't realize winning the Super Bowl was hard until 2010 (yes, this is a real thing...

December 28, 2019
Related
The LoopKirk Cousins has three words for you, and you'll NE…
Golf News & ToursJordan Spieth (cold) withdraws from Sony Open - Gol…
Golf News & ToursNate Lashley, rusty but healthy after shoulder and …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved