It Just Means More

Kirby Smart, a true Bulldog, "couldn't stomach" Netflix's 'Tiger King'

By
5 hours ago
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Baylor v Georgia
Sean Gardner

Listen, if you haven't seen 'Tiger King' yet, you're either A. living off the land in northern Manitoba or B. a contrarian jackass, abstaining from Netflix's wildly viral new docu-series simply because everyone has given in. There is, however, one additional possibility: You can't and won't get your 'Tiger King' on because you are a card-carrying member of a mysterious cult residing in the backwaters of deep south, who have pledged its very existence to the opposition of all things Tiger-related. You are an SEC football fan.

Exhibit A: Georgia ball coach, Kirby Smart, who admitted on a media conference call on Tuesday that while he started the incredible surreal-life look at the world of Joe Exotic and co., he couldn't make it past episode two (that's just where it starts to get good, Kirb!)

RELATED: There's a Georgia fan driving around ATL playing the SEC Championship on a TV strapped to his Hummer

But while Smart said he "couldn't stomach it" and was looking for "a little more plot" (he's knows it's a documentary, right?), we suspect the real reason the proud Bulldog couldn't bring himself to bend knee to the Tiger King has something to do with this . . .

We guess it's true what they say: It. Just. Means. More. But in Smart's defense, if we got smacked that bad in the SEC Championship with a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line by a team called the friggin' Cheeseburgers, we'd probably give those up too. Revenge is a hell of a drug kids. We don't recommend it.

Tribal allegiances aside, however, all of this raises perhaps the most important question of all: How did Coach O like 'Tiger King'? Please lord, this is the content we really need.

