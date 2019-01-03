66. Kinloch Golf Club

Lester George & Vinny Giles (2001)/Lester George (R. 2016)

Since the only way to successfully establish bent-grass tees, fairways and greens in hot, humid Richmond was to create expansive corridors to allow plenty of sunlight and air to the turf, Kinloch Golf Club has more double fairways posing options and alternate routes than nearly every other course on the 100 Greatest, except perhaps No. 8 National Golf Links. In 2016, George prepared a long-range masterplan of adjustments, including expansion of the alternate fairways on nine and 11, for improved visibility and playability, and removal of thick rough between bunkers and fairway edges. Enhancements will continue in the future.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2005. Highest ranking: No. 29, 2007-2008. Previous ranking: No. 53

Panelist comments:

“An absolutely fantastic match-play course with so many risk vs. reward holes, some relatively short par 4s, legitimate par 3s, and par 5s that you could either eagle, birdie or double bogey. It is a special place.”

“Options abound with several split-fairway holes, and risk reward options aplenty. A stern test with lightning-fast greens that are extremely testy. Beautiful, elegant and demanding. About as good as it gets.”

“Truly one of the hidden gems that the average golfer might not know much about. It's a tremendous property and a fabulous routing. The entire facility was top notch.”

“The golf course sprawls over rolling terrain with numerous creeks, a spectacular lake and wetlands areas. The holes really lay perfectly on the land.”

“Elevated tee boxes on nearly every hole overlook generous, undulating fairways leading to fairly large, slightly contoured, fast greens -- all in perfect condition. Excellent use of topographical features and natural hazards and a course design which blends together as well as any course I have played. The front nine is mostly wooded but the back opens up with more water in play, nice water views, and absolutely great golf holes.”