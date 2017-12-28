Trending
NBA

Kids of the '90s, rejoice: The Clippers are hosting "NBA Jam" Night

By
2 hours ago
San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two
Harry HowLOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers dunks between Kawhi Leonard #2 and Tiago Splitter #22 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

For all their misgivings on the floor, the Los Angeles Clippers are forever in our hearts thanks to this upcoming, so-good-it-might-not-be-true promotion: NBA Jam Night.

Yes, the game you spent countless hours on as a child -- and let's be honest, many a drunken college night after you struck out with the opposite sex -- is getting dusted off and thrown back into the spotlight courtesy of Los Angeles' other team. NBA Jam Night will feature:

-- Fans receiving a t-shirt with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in the Jam-screen configuration.

-- Tim Kitzrow, a.k.a the commentator for NBA Jam (or as he's known to a certain generation, the Voice of God) calling the action over the arena speakers.

-- A halftime-themed Jam show, which I suppose means acrobats jumping off trampolines to dunk from halfcourt and basketballs lit on fire.

The timing is a tad unfortunate, as this would have been perfect for the Clips' famed "Lob City" squads. Alas, franchise player Griffin will likely be sidelined with injury, and Jordan, with an expiring contract, may soon be traded. Kitzrow screaming "BOOMSHAKALAKA" doesn't have the same ring to it when it's Sam Dekker knocking down a 10-foot jumper from Austin Rivers, if you catch our drift.

Still, if this somehow leads to an NFL team busting out a "Tecmo" Day, we're all for it.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The Loop5 things to talk about on the course: Ariana Grande…
The LoopWatch football coach fall for exploding ball trick …
The LoopCostco restocks popular Kirkland golf ball, only to…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection