Kevin Na withdraws from Tournament of Champions, likely out for a month with fractured finger

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Preview Day 3
It took Kevin Na seven years to return to the Tournament of Champions. Unfortunately for the 35-year-old, he'll have to wait a little longer to tee it up at Kapalua.

Na, who earned a trip to the Plantation Course with a victory at the Greenbrier, withdrew before Thursday's first round due to a fractured finger.

“It’s tough because I worked so hard to get here,” Na told the Golf Channel. His WD brought the TOC field to 33; because it is a winners-only event, there were no alternatives.

Na, who said the injury occurred last week, received an injection and messed with various grip styles in an attempt to play. However, he only made it through 12 holes of Wednesday's pro-am.

Though he is scheduled to play in next week's Sony Open, also in Hawaii, Na indicated he'll likely be out a month, with the Waste Management Phoenix Open a target return date. The veteran finished 28th in the FedEx Cup standings last year, and made three of four cuts during the 2018-19 fall season.

