Kevin Na wishes he could walk in putts like Aaron Rodgers walked this one in at Spyglass Hill

2 hours ago

On the football field, Aaron Rodgers is as smooth of an operator as they come. Judging by the way he walked in this putt on Thursday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he carries that same swagger with him to the golf course.

Rodgers, who is playing alongside golf's favorite Twitter follow (and Wells Fargo Championship winner) Max Homa this week, started his tournament on the most difficult of the three courses, Spyglass Hill. At the par-3 5th, the Green Bay Packers quarterback found the green and then channeled his inner Kevin Na, walking in a putt long before he knew it was going in. Actually, not even Na could walk 'em in this early:

Seriously, that thing wasn't even halfway there yet. Saucy stuff from No. 12, whose season ended in disappointing fashion in the NFC Championship, with his Packers getting mauled by the San Francisco 49ers. His golf season is off to a much more promising start. Through 15 holes at Spyglass, Rodgers and Homa are six under as a team, which has them inside the top 20 for the time being.

Rodgers and Homa will need a few more birdies to catch another NFL star, Larry Fitzgerald, who posted an 11 under 61 at Spyglass with teammate Kevin Streelman. Another notable athlete ahead of Rodgers is Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who shot an eight-under 64 at Spyglass alongside Viktor Hovland. As for Peyton and Eli Manning, they both have work to do to catch Rodgers. Similarly, Rodgers still has work to do if he wants to match their Super Bowl ring total. Zing!

