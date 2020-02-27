Trending
Keith Mitchell still can't get any respect from local news as he returns for his Honda Classic title defense

The crowing achievement—at least, so far—of Keith Mitchell's career came a year ago at the Honda Classic when he sunk a 15-foot birdie on the final hole to beat Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler. As far as first PGA Tour wins go, you couldn't script a more dramatic finish. It's just too bad no one in the Palm Beach area seems to care.

In case you forgot, the following day's paper featured this unflattering headline:

Ouch. The Palm Beach Post would apologize, but it seems the slights are still coming for Mitchell as he returns to PGA National this week to begin his title defense:

Mixing up Keith with Kevin we can see, especially if you happen to be an older fan of the New York Mets or San Francisco Giants. But where the heck did Pete come from?

To be fair, Mitchell's caddie, Pete Persolja, AKA "Crunchy Pete," became a bit of a sensation following last year's victory. Still, that's a bad job. Not that Mitchell's friend, J.T. Poston, minds. Or his caddie, Aaron Flener. In fact, they seem to be getting a big kick out of the whole thing.

Hey, being called any name is better than being called a no-name. Right? Maybe? On second thought, maybe not. Sorry, Kevin Keith.

