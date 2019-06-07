The Best Golf Courses in Kansas

1 . (1) Prairie Dunes C.C. ( 18th hole pictured above ), Hutchinson •

2. (2) Flint Hills National G.C. , Andover ≍ 3. (3) Shadow Glen G.C., Olathe

4. (4) Hallbrook C.C. Leawood

5. (6) Kansas City C.C., Mission Hills

6. (5) Wolf Creek G. Links, Olathe

7. (8) Milburn C.C., Overland Park

8. (7) Firekeeper G. Cse., Mayetta ^

9. (NR) Mission Hills C.C.

10. (9) Colbert Hills, Manhattan ^

KEY

(2017-’18 ranking in parentheses)

• America’s 100 Greatest Course

≍ America’s Second 100 Greatest Course

^ Public course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.