Trending
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 2: Jeopardy James is BACK and a tough college football category

By
3 hours ago

Ken Jennings may have once won 74 games of Jeopardy in a row, but he will not make it a clean sweep in the Jeopardy GOAT tournament. In fact, he and Brad Rutter might be in trouble because Jeopardy James is BACK! Sorry, we forgot to alert you to SPOILERS!

RELATED: The Jeopardy GOAT tournament gets off to an incredible start

After a close call in the first night of this trivia extravaganza, everybody's favorite gambler was back to his dominant self on Wednesday night as he evened the score with Jennings at one match apiece. Actually, things were tighter than the final score (James: $82,414, Ken: $57,400) made it seem, as James pulled away in the Final Jeopardy of Game 2 of night two. Apparently, Ken has as much faith in his recollection of "19th Century Leaders" as he does in his knowledge of H&R Block (Only true Jeopardy fans will get that one). Here was Ken's reaction:

Yep.

And then there was poor Brad, who didn't even advance to final Jeopardy after having a negative total in Game 2. It's hard to believe that a guy who had never lost to a human in this game before (he lost to IBM's Watson computer once) and had defeated Jennings in numerous tournaments could be this outclassed, but through two days he has. Even James daggered him on Twitter:

And:

Ouch.

Also of note on Day 2 was a particularly difficult college football category, which For The Win covered. Apparently, there's an award named after Gerald Ford? And that was only the $200 clue!

And the fun banter between the three, in particular between James and Ken continued. James even coached Ken on how to mimic pushing his chips in when he bets it all on a Daily Double. Good times.

And the good times will keep rolling on Thursday night at 8 ET. Reminder: Each one-hour episode is two games that combine to equal one match. And the first to three matches wins so we are guaranteed this going at least two more nights, and possibly more if Brad ever gets his act together. Until next time, happy buzzering.

RELATED: Alex Trebek hilariously roasts contestants for their lack of football knowledge

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
iPhone
10 minutes ago
Pray4Lucy

This high school basketball announcer's call takes a darker turn than the end of 'Se7en'

2 hours ago
Brawlball

Former MLBer sparks wild Venezuelan Winter League brawl by beating catcher with his bat

2 hours ago
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 2: Jeopardy James is BACK and a tough college football category

3 hours ago
Eviscerations

Jimmy Butler baits T.J. Warren into getting tossed, blows him a kiss, basically owns him now

3 hours ago
Phil being Phil

Phil Mickelson once tried to escape a traffic jam at a Guns n Roses concert by helicopter, to...

19 hours ago
Dipsy-doo Al-Asad-a-roo

Dick Vitale tweets about college basketball and "the attacks on Al-Asad bases in Iraq," baby

a day ago
Football Guys

This treasure trove of Ed Orgeron stories is what the internet was invented for

January 8, 2020
Prettay, Prettay, Prettay Good

Larry David deserves his own New York Sports radio show after spitting out these fire takes on...

January 8, 2020
Hidden Talents

World Long Drive champ Kyle Berkshire is also a world-class trick shot artist

January 8, 2020
Well Played

Jeopardy GOAT gets off to incredible start; here's everything (format, times, SPOILERS), you...

January 8, 2020
Serenity Now, Insanity Later

It's only January and we've already seen the best tennis tantrum of 2020

January 7, 2020
Zen Masters

Andre Iguodala says all he needs is a one-bedroom apartment and his clubs, has this life thing...

January 7, 2020
The Grind

Justin Thomas passes Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed's enemies list grows, and Pat Perez’s $8,000...

January 7, 2020
Let's Get Nuts

These XFL rule changes—including a double forward pass—sound pretty lit

January 7, 2020
Road Trip

Gardner Minshew bought an RV

January 7, 2020
Lists

What is the dumbest athletic achievement you are proud of?

January 6, 2020
House of Horrors

Mike McCarthy survived a sleepover at Jerry Jones' house before being hired as the new Cowboys...

January 6, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursPat Hurst named 2021 Team USA Solheim Cup captain -…
Golf InstructionGolf instruction truths: Three surprising things to…
The LoopThis high school basketball announcer's call takes …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved