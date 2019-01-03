an hour ago

Inverness Club

Toledo, Ohio / 7,323 yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.3220
Inverness CC hole 8
MillerBrown/Courtesy of Inverness Club

88. Inverness Club

Donald Ross (1919)/Andrew Green (2018)

Inverness is considered a classic Donald Ross design. In truth, it’s one of his best remodeling jobs. Some Ross fans were outraged when the course was radically altered by George and Tom Fazio in preparation for the 1979 U.S. Open. The uncle-nephew duo eliminated four holes (including the famous dogleg par-4 seventh), combined two holes to make the par-5 eighth and created three modern holes on newly acquired land. This past year golf architect Andrew Green replaced the Fazio holes with new ones more in the Ross style, relocated greens on two other holes and added new back tees everywhere. Golf Digest panelist will judge the results over the next two years.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1966. Highest ranking: No. 17, 2001-2002. Previous ranking: No. 89

Panelist comments:
“Inverness charms you at the first tee with the blended fairway, practice putting green with the tee boxes, and the memorials to past golf legends.”

“There were some excellent holes, including the 12th -- the only par 3 remaining that was designed by Ross; the 10th, a shortish par 4 with an outstanding green setting, the 7th, a difficult bunkerless hole, and the 18th a devilish, short par 4.”

“The short par-4 18th hole was a great example of how bunker placement can challenge players off the tee box. One of the toughest courses in the country to get home.”

“A great test of golf. Use of elevation to run out fairways makes club selection very important. Very much a shot-maker's course, but extremely playable and fair.”

“Aside from the slight variations in trap locations and pin placements design variety (and memorability) lacks. Every hole started to feel the same, with a drive to the end of a plateau, followed by a drop in elevation to the creek that is crossed on nearly every hole and rise back up to the green.”

Inverness CC hole 1
MillerBrown/Courtesy of Inverness Club

Hole No. 1

Inverness CC hole 3
MillerBrown/Courtesy of Inverness Club

Hole No. 3

Inverness CC hole 8
MillerBrown/Courtesy of Inverness Club

Hole No. 8

Inverness CC hole 10
MillerBrown/Courtesy of Inverness Club

Hole No. 10

Hole No. 18

Trending Now
Related
Golf CoursesThe Quarry at La Quinta - Golf Digest
Golf CoursesDouble Eagle Club - Golf Digest
Golf CoursesPine Valley Golf Club Course Review & Photos - Golf…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection