58. Interlachen Country Club

Willie Watson (1911)/Brian Silva (2006)

When Bobby Jones won the 1930 U.S. Open at Interlachen (completing the second leg of what would become the game’s first Grand Slam), fellow competitor Gene Sarazen insisted the course was tougher than everything but Oakmont. These days, the hilly, tree-lined design with small greens and plenty of bunkers has been the showcase of women’s professional golf, hosting the 2002 Solheim Cup, won by the American team, and the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open, won by Inbee Park.

100 Greatest History: Ranked 1967-1968 and since 1971. Highest ranking: No. 36, 2003-2004. Previous ranking: No. 54

Panelist comments, Interlachen Country Club:

“The club really embraces history and maintains its course in timeless fashion. Love the Bobby Jones plaque on the ninth hole to commemorate his U.S. Open win en route to the Grand Slam.”

“A masterful Donald Ross design with typical, small and slick greens pitched pretty well front to back and well-bunkered. Also some of the most severe false fronts I've ever experienced.”

“Wonderful, rolling fairways and with the fairways running fast, you're often rewarded for shaping the tee shot or placing it in a certain area along the cantered fairway. If not, you'll be either not in ideal position or into the rough -- though not in an unfair manner.”

“Quite playable for all players with numerous tee boxes and run-up possibilities into greens.”

“The beautiful and large Tudor clubhouse over looking the course gives the feel of prestige, history and greatness. This is one of the best parkland courses in the country.”

100 GREATEST: CLICK TO VIEW OUR ENTIRE 100 GREATEST RANKING

Pinterest Peter Wong/Courtesy of Interlachen CC Hole No. 6

Pinterest Peter Wong/Courtesy of Interlachen CC Hole No. 9

Pinterest Peter Wong/Courtesy of Interlachen CC Hole No. 9

Pinterest Courtesy of Interlachen CC Hole No. 18

