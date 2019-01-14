150. Huntsman Springs Golf Club

David McLay Kidd (2009)

David McLay Kidd built Huntsman Springs G.C. for billionaire Jon Huntsman on an old cattle ranch in tiny Driggs, Idaho, on the west side of the Grand Teton Mountains. The site was originally flat and lifeless, between a highway and a river, with lots of wetland bogs. Kidd’s solution was to recess the entire course into the landscape to screen out undesirable buildings and generate some interesting topography. Digging down meant the holes filled with water, so he designed a course with acres and acres of lakes, ponds and interconnecting streams. If all that sounds more like a Tom Fazio design than a David Kidd one, that’s understandable. For a Scot who loves bump-and-roll, Huntsman Springs, with bluegrass fairways rough, is a radical departure. It also demonstrates his flexibility as a designer.

Second 100 Greatest history: 2017 to current. Highest ranking: No. 134 (previous)

Panelist comments, Huntsman Springs Golf Club:

"Many greens were sloped where if you hit it on the wrong side of the hole it could end up 50 feet away, but if hit correctly the ball would feed nicely to the hole. Fairways and greens were fast and true. Most holes had its own unique character and design and provided an experience where you had to strategically plan your shot."

"Huntsman Springs is excellently integrated into surroundings. It is relatively close to a main road yet it is not visible, and wild animals, such as moose, continue to live within it. The course has excellent variety, tough shots, and yet avenues that allow for good playability."

"Great prairie links course, would be hard for the average golfer on a daily basis. Huge undulating greens makes for some wicked pin placements. Better players will really appreciate the opportunity, greens reminiscent of Old MacDonald."

"You're playing 6,000 feet above sea level, so you must know your yardages and do math if not used to playing that high. Mountain backdrop adds to the charm."

Pinterest Courtesy of the Club Hole No. 8

Pinterest Courtesy of the Club Hole No. 11

Pinterest Courtesy of the club Hole No. 18

Pinterest Courtesy of the Club Hole No. 8

Pinterest Courtesy of the club Hole No. 7

