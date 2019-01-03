81. Hudson National Golf Club

Tom Fazio (1996)/Tom Fazio (R. 2010)

Hudson National rests on dramatic bluffs high over the Hudson River valley, a breathtaking location that, back in the 1920s, had been the site of the ill-fated Hessian Hills Country Club. (The fireplace and part of the foundation of its clubhouse still exists near the fourth green.) Fazio paid little attention to the old routing, however, dynamiting more than 130,000 cubic feet of rock to fit his design into the rocky terrain. Greens are blazing fast, the primary rough is wispy fescue and bunkers are deep and numerous.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2005. Highest ranking: Current ranking. Previous ranking: No. 85

Panelist comments:

“Vistas on top of the fourth green and the 16th tee are some of the best. You can see for miles down the Hudson River on a clear day -- the the entire Hudson Valley to the North and lower Westchester to the South.”

“Some of the best conditioned greens I've played all summer, as good as Oakmont's were. For a modern course, the conditioning is truly a stand-out. The ball really hugs the ground and holds the line incredibly well.”

“It’s a very beautiful setting at Hudson National and it almost seems like the course plays up in the clouds similarly to Sleepy Hollow. Beautiful surrounds, interesting shot selections, with holes moving in different directions at varying lengths, and, given the severe site in spots, the course moves along very well.”

“Fazio has done an excellent job by creating lots of design variety routed over many elevation changes and capitalizing on the spectacular views in all directions. There are both uphill and downhill holes that demand precise shot-making and challenge the golfer in different ways.”

“There’s a nice variance in bunker placement, shape, and sizes and offer an advantage in angle of approach if being closer to them off the tees in most cases.”

Pinterest J. Krajicek/Courtesy of Hudson National GC Hole No. 10

Pinterest Courtesy of Hudson National GC Hole No. 10

Pinterest J. Krajicek/Courtesy of Hudson National GC Hole No. 14

Pinterest J. Krajicek/Courtesy of Hudson National GC Hole No. 16