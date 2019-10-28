How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Oh no, the Bears did it again

    Trending
    Eddy Pineiro
    What did the Chicago Bears "do" again, you ask? Well, a lot of things.

    For starters, they absolutely stunk it up on offense, specifically quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who the franchise traded up to get in 2017. Eight picks later, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes. Two picks after that, the Houston Texans Deshaun Watson. I don't think I needed to remind Bears fans of these painful facts but they seem relevant after every Trubisky performance.

    Secondly, head coach Matt Nagy didn't exactly look like the mastermind he was crowned as following his 12-4 rookie season in Chicago. His offense has been one of the most putrid in the NFL, and he showed a serious lack of faith in that unit at the end of the game when he had them kneel at the L.A. Chargers 21-yard line with 43 seconds remaining, setting up a 41-yard field goal attempt. With that much time left on the clock, why not get as close as possible to set up a chip shot rather than a medium-length 41-yarder? Not sure if you've heard, but the Bears have had some bad kicking luck recently.

    That brings us to kicker Eddy Pineiro, who was supposed to be Chicago's savior at the position after the team parted ways with Cody Parkey, author of the double doink heard 'round the world. Pineiro did win Chicago a game over Denver in Week 2, but that's ancient history now. He missed two field goals on Sunday at Soldier Field, including the potential game-winner from 41 yards out. Please, excuse this young man's language, he's going through a rough time:

    Tough to watch.

    Even tougher to watch will be the rest of the Bears season, which sadly feels over as they sit in last place in the NFC North at 3-4. Next week they go to Philly to play an Eagles team that may have just found itself in Buffalo, then comes a divisional matchup with Detroit followed by a road game against the L.A. Rams. They finally get a winnable game against the Giants at home after that, but then it's Dallas, @Green Bay, Kansas City and @Minnesota. If the train wasn't already off the tracks, it's about to be.

    Nagy was defiant in his postgame press conference over his call to kneel rather than gain more yards for a closer field goal, saying there was "zero chance" he'd throw or run the ball there. Bears fans were also defiant on social media. Let's see how they handled/attempted to cope with the loss on Twitter.

