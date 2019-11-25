Trending
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Lions make the worst kind of NFL history with loss to lowly Redskins

By
2 hours ago
NFL: NOV 24 Lions at Redskins
Icon Sportswire

As a self-proclaimed Matthew Stafford stan, I've watched a LOT of Detroit Lions football over the last decade. I don't really believe in having "second teams" as a fan in any sport, but if I had to have a second favorite team to the New York Giants, it'd be the Lions.

The problem with that is that the Lions actually stink more than the Giants, both historically and in the present. They are the ultimate "almost" team. They almost win big games. They almost get to the playoffs. They almost make Thanksgiving at your great aunt's house bearable. But at the end of the day, they end up reverting to being the same old Lions, the same Lions that wasted the careers of Barry Sanders (arguably the GOAT running back) and Calvin Johnson (arguably the GOAT wide receiver). Now, they're wasting the career of Stafford, who is not a "GOAT" by any stretch, but is by far the most underrated franchise quarterback in the NFL. He will more than likely go down in history just like Sanders and Johnson did, as the franchise's greatest player at his position who possesses eye-popping numbers and has zero postseason success to show for it. It's legitimately sad to type words about the Lions.

No stat has ever embodied the Lions as a franchise than the one you're about to see below. This season, the Lions have, at times, looked like a competent team. If you just checked in on their games here and there but never saw the final result, you'd probably guess they were at or over .500 and in the playoff hunt. Instead, following Sunday's 19-16 loss to the lowly Washington Redskins, they've fallen to 3-7-1 and became just the third team EVER to do this in the process:

That is as depressing as it gets. And these aren't 3-0 leads where the Lions end up losing 42-10. If you've followed this team closely, you know they've been in every single game they've lost until the very end, including all three games Stafford has missed with a back injury. The Chiefs beat them on a last-minute drive, the Vikings pulled away late, the Raiders stopped them near the goal line on the final play of the game, the Redskins needed a last-minute field goal, and who could forget the Packers game on Monday night, one that the refs quite literally stole from Detroit. Each defeat is somehow more crushing than the last when you're dealing with the LLLLLLLions (1 L per loss).

As you could imagine, Lions Twitter is a sad place. Let's see just how sad it got after Sunday's loss.

We'll leave with this A+ rant from Chris Castellani, who is known on Twitter for his rants on the Detroit Tigers and the Michigan Wolverines, his two favorite teams. Every now and then he does check in on the Lions or the Pistons, and when he does he still manages to sum up whatever he just witnessed perfectly (NSFW for language):

RELATED: Gronk body-bagging Jerry Jones and the Cowboys while wearing a turtleneck was A+ television

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Monday Superlatives

The NBA Cup is both a terrific idea and a very hard sell

an hour ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Lions make the worst kind of NFL history with loss to...

2 hours ago
Analyst Gronk

Gronk body-bagging Jerry Jones and the Cowboys while wearing a turtleneck was A+ television

12 hours ago
Gambling

Behold the greatest—and craziest—parlay bet in golf history (If it's real)

a day ago
Well Played

Jon Rahm racked up a lot of brownie points with what he said to his future wife after racking...

November 24, 2019
Whoops!

Mike Lorenzo-Vera drops hard F-bomb during live interview like it's nothing, comes up with...

November 23, 2019
Viral Videos

Watch this poor bastard accidentally cause a domino effect with golf bags

November 22, 2019
Stay Me7o

Carmelo Anthony doing his patented "FOH" rebound move, then hitting a 3 marked his official to...

November 22, 2019
Sex Ed

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte's advice to players: Have the laziest sex possible

November 22, 2019
Bigger Fish To Fry

Urban Meyer made it abundantly clear that Penn State is NOT Ohio State's rival twice this week

November 22, 2019
Finish Them

Houston Texans linebackers show up to TNF dressed like 'Mortal Kombat' characters, thankfully...

November 22, 2019
Back in the Saddle

Rugby man with horse thing delivers most oddly inspiring interview ever

November 21, 2019
Gifts That Keep Giving

Deck the halls with Busch's five-foot-long beer cooler stocking this holiday season

November 21, 2019
This Is March

It's a shame this buzzer beater didn't count, because the celebration was an all-timer

November 21, 2019
Unplanned Landmarks

The star of this week's PGA Tour stop is a gigantic capsized cargo ship (Yes, really)

November 21, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Woo Pig...

November 20, 2019
Do as I say, not as I do

Youth baseball parents pull off the impossible, actually make us feel bad for an ump

November 20, 2019
To The Maxx

A young Los Angeles Lakers fan puts on a shooting clinic (is already better than Kentavious...

November 20, 2019
Related
Golf News & Tours5 notable takeaways from the PGA Tour's fall season…
The LoopThe NBA Cup is both a terrific idea and a very hard…
Golf News & ToursThe list of the top career money winners in every c…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved