How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 QBE Shootout

There's no "I" in "team", but there is "money" in a "team tourney." (Seriously, look it up.) The 24 tour pros in the field at the QBE Shootout—including LPGA star Lexi Thompson—no doubt enjoyed the camaraderie the past three days at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and they were rewarded for their efforts. The winning pair of Brian Harman and Patton Kizzire earned $422,500 a piece for their victory (unofficial PGA Tour money but still plenty spendable in the real world.)

How much cash did the rest of the field in the tournament hosted by Greg Norman? Here's the prize money earned for every player this week.

Win: Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman, -30, $422,500 each

2: Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo, -29, $265,000

T-3: Luke List/Charles Howell III, -28, $132,500

T-3: Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau, -28, $132,500

T-3: Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman, -28, $132,500

6: Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III, -27, $97,500

7: Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau, -23, $92,500

T-8: Brandt Snedeker/Billy Horschel, -22, $88,750

T-8: Steve Stricker/Sean O'Hair, -22, $88,750

10: Andrew Landry/Luke Donald, -20, $85,000

11: Kyle Stanley/Pat Perez, -18, $82,500

12: Kevin Kisner/Cameron Champ, -14, $80,000

