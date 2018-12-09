Payday in Naplesan hour ago

How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 QBE Shootout

Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman

There's no "I" in "team", but there is "money" in a "team tourney." (Seriously, look it up.) The 24 tour pros in the field at the QBE Shootout—including LPGA star Lexi Thompson—no doubt enjoyed the camaraderie the past three days at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and they were rewarded for their efforts. The winning pair of Brian Harman and Patton Kizzire earned $422,500 a piece for their victory (unofficial PGA Tour money but still plenty spendable in the real world.)

How much cash did the rest of the field in the tournament hosted by Greg Norman? Here's the prize money earned for every player this week.

Win: Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman, -30, $422,500 each
2: Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo, -29, $265,000
T-3: Luke List/Charles Howell III, -28, $132,500
T-3: Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau, -28, $132,500
T-3: Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman, -28, $132,500
6: Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III, -27, $97,500

RELATED: Kizzire/Harman come up big in end to win QBE Shootout

7: Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau, -23, $92,500
T-8: Brandt Snedeker/Billy Horschel, -22, $88,750
T-8: Steve Stricker/Sean O'Hair, -22, $88,750
10: Andrew Landry/Luke Donald, -20, $85,000
11: Kyle Stanley/Pat Perez, -18, $82,500
12: Kevin Kisner/Cameron Champ, -14, $80,000

RELATED: Lexi's big week playing against the guys includes outdriving Charley Hoffman, getting Tiger's attention

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursBud Cauley posts 63 in first round of RBC Heritage,…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open: History Lesson - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursWoods Shoots 66 To Vault Up Leaderboard - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection