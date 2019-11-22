Exactly one week after Myles Garrett made Thursday Night Football must-see TV by KOing Mason "May or May Not Have Said Something Racist" Rudolph with his very own KO prevention mechanism, we're going to go out on a limb and say this is not what the introduction to Week 12 the NFL was hoping for: A quartet of Texans quartet of linebackers entering NRG Stadium dressed as characters from 'Mortal Kombat', a fighting game, in case you weren't alive during Tipper Gore's reign, best known gloriously grisly finishing moves.

Thankfully for the National Football League, while the Texans D did put a clamp on the Indy O, we for once made it through a game without any thing like this...

...or this...

...or this ( I'm not showing you any of the modern versions, because to be honest, I'm not even sure if I'm allowed to.)

But while we managed to avoid any Fatalities (or even rarer Babalities ), the ending to Thursday night's game was still pretty gruesome, headlined by another botched, potentially game-deciding call in which Darius Leonard clearly stripped Desahun Watson, only to have the play ruled no a fumble on the field and then justified as a fumble with no clear recovery by the league orifice after fact. Needless to say, someone in NFL officiating deserves to lose their job, if not their head, over this one...

