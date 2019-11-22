Trending
Finish Them

Houston Texans linebackers show up to TNF dressed like 'Mortal Kombat' characters, thankfully no fatalities ensue

By
8 hours ago

Exactly one week after Myles Garrett made Thursday Night Football must-see TV by KOing Mason "May or May Not Have Said Something Racist" Rudolph with his very own KO prevention mechanism, we're going to go out on a limb and say this is not what the introduction to Week 12 the NFL was hoping for: A quartet of Texans quartet of linebackers entering NRG Stadium dressed as characters from 'Mortal Kombat', a fighting game, in case you weren't alive during Tipper Gore's reign, best known gloriously grisly finishing moves.

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: The Texans playing basketball with two trash cans in the locker room is the most lit video of the NFL preseason

Thankfully for the National Football League, while the Texans D did put a clamp on the Indy O, we for once made it through a game without any thing like this...

...or this...

...or this ( I'm not showing you any of the modern versions, because to be honest, I'm not even sure if I'm allowed to.)

But while we managed to avoid any Fatalities (or even rarer Babalities), the ending to Thursday night's game was still pretty gruesome, headlined by another botched, potentially game-deciding call in which Darius Leonard clearly stripped Desahun Watson, only to have the play ruled no a fumble on the field and then justified as a fumble with no clear recovery by the league orifice after fact. Needless to say, someone in NFL officiating deserves to lose their job, if not their head, over this one...

RELATED: Legendary baseball guy Carlos Santana smashed a TV with a bat to put a stop to Fornite last season

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

Watch this poor bastard accidentally cause a domino effect with golf bags

5 hours ago
Stay Me7o

Carmelo Anthony doing his patented "FOH" rebound move, then hitting a 3 marked his official to...

6 hours ago
Sex Ed

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte's advice to players: Have the laziest sex possible

7 hours ago
Bigger Fish To Fry

Urban Meyer made it abundantly clear that Penn State is NOT Ohio State's rival twice this week

7 hours ago
Finish Them

Houston Texans linebackers show up to TNF dressed like 'Mortal Kombat' characters, thankfully...

8 hours ago
Back in the Saddle

Rugby man with horse thing delivers most oddly inspiring interview ever

November 21, 2019
Gifts That Keep Giving

Deck the halls with Busch's five-foot-long beer cooler stocking this holiday season

November 21, 2019
This Is March

It's a shame this buzzer beater didn't count, because the celebration was an all-timer

November 21, 2019
Unplanned Landmarks

The star of this week's PGA Tour stop is a gigantic capsized cargo ship (Yes, really)

November 21, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Woo Pig...

November 20, 2019
Do as I say, not as I do

Youth baseball parents pull off the impossible, actually make us feel bad for an ump

November 20, 2019
To The Maxx

A young Los Angeles Lakers fan puts on a shooting clinic (is already better than Kentavious...

November 20, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Bye-bye Bama

November 20, 2019
Pray For Chaos

A ranking of 11 College Football Playoff Scenarios from most tired to most WIRED

November 20, 2019
Fastest Hands in the East

Frank Gore's hands are registered as lethal weapons

November 19, 2019
The Grind

Brendon Todd’s odd trend, Tiger Woods’ possible hint about his future, and an MLB All-Star’s...

November 19, 2019
War Eagle

This gloriously disrespectful Auburn three-pointer is gonna be a hit with the no-fun crowd

November 19, 2019
When Life Gives You Potatoes...

A very hungry Jim Harbaugh delivers the most Big Ten quote in the history of Big Ten football

November 19, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursGeorge Gankas gets a different viewpoint of prized …
Golf News & ToursLexi Thompson changed her putting grip and it helpe…
Golf News & ToursThe biggest takeaways from LPGA Tour Commissioner M…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved