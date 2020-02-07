Trending
High school kid perfectly pulls off Vince Carter's most famous in-game dunk

27 minutes ago

These high school dunks are getting out of control. A day after a backup guard pulled off Isiah Rider's iconic East Bay Funk dunk in the waning moments of a blowout, a different kid perfectly replicated Vince Carter's most famous in-game dunk. Kids these days, am I right?

RELATED: Zion's reign as the greatest high school dunker ever didn't last long

You probably remember VC dunking over—and we mean over—France's Frederic Weis in the 2000 Olympics. Knicks fans definitely do because the 7-foot-2 center the team had drafted in the first round the previous year was so embarrassed by it that he never played a single NBA game. OK, so that's probably not the entire reason why, but would you blame him after this?

RELATED: Vince Carter, 40, is still casually throwing down 360-dunks

Anyway, flash forward 20 years and a high school player named Tyler Beard did the same thing to some poor kid. As in the exact same thing. Check it out:

My. Word.

Making this even more impressive is the Whitney Young (Chicago) senior is a 6-foot-1 point guard. And he's jumping over people and dunking. Amazing.

I'm old enough to remember doing layup lines before high school games. We had one big guy who could dunk if he had a running start and that was the absolute coolest. Of course, you had to keep that on the down low or the team could be called for a technical foul. But now these high school kids are already NBA Dunk Contest ready. And getting props from celebrities:

Tyler will be taking his talents to Georgetown next year. Head coach Patrick Ewing better watch out in practice, or he might end up the victim of a viral video as well.

RELATED: Put this high schooler in the NBA Dunk Contest right now

