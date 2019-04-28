Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The team, the team, the team! It's the mantra of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where the tournament's identity as the lone regular-season team competition on the PGA Tour gives it a cache all its own. Arguably the only drawback of the event is that players don't get any World Ranking points. They do, however, received FedEx Cup points as well as cold hard cash.

The overall purse for this week is $7.3 million, and the prize money breakdown works similarly to other PGA Tour events. For the first-place team, you add the money an individual champion would make ($1.314 million) to the money the second-place finisher would receive ($788,400), then divide by two to get the amount that each player on the winning team receives ($1.051 million). Continue to do that throughout the field and that's how much each team earns.

What's interesting about this is that the distribution of money in the event skews more toward the top of the leader board than a regular individual event. Here's how much money particular finishes would get you if it was an individual event with a $7.3 million purse versus how much a team finish gets you:

In other words, it pays EVEN MORE to finish strong at the Zurich Classic.

Here's how much prize money every golfer who made the cut earned this week at TPC Louisiana (all money is per player).

WIN: Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer, -26, $1,051,200

2: Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood, -23, $423,400

T-3: Kyoung-Hoon Lee/Matt Every, -21, $256,412.50

T-3: Brian Gay/Rory Sabbatini, -21, $256,412.50

T-5: Seamus Power/David Hearn, -20, $190,256,25

T-5: Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale, -20, $190,256,25

T-5: Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown, -20, $190,256,25

T-5: Hank Lebioda/Curtis Luck, -20, $190,256,25

T-9: Ian Poulter/Sam Horsfield, -19, $92,345

T-9: Martin Laird/Nick Taylor, -19, $92,345

T-9: Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman, -19, $92,345

T-9: Peter Malnati/Billy Hurley III, -19, $92,345

T-13: Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy, -18, $51,136,50

T-13: Adam Hadwin/Jim Knous, -18, $51,136,50

T-13: Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft, -18, $51,136,50

T-13: Alex Cejka/Alex Prugh, -18, $51,136,50

T-13: Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax, -18, $51,136,50

T-18: Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover, -17, $33,716.88

T-18: Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell, -17, $33,716.88

T-18: Russell Henley/Ryan Blaum, -17, $33,716.88

T-18: Joel Dahmen/ Brandon Harkins, -17, $33,716.88

T-22: Chris Stroud/Jason Kokrak, -16, $19,609.62

T-22: Shubhankar Sharma/Anirban Lahiri, -16, $19,609.62

T-22: J.J. Spaun/Matt Jones, -16, $19,609.62

T-22: Troy Merritt/Robert Streb, -16, $19,609.62

T-22: J.T. Poston/Stephan Jaeger, -16, $19,609.63

T-22: Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka, -16, $19,609.63

T-22: Russell Knox/Brian Stuard, -16, $19,609.63

T-22: Austin Cook/Andrew Landry, -16, $19,609.63

T-30: Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes, -15, $15,987

T-30: Shawn Stefani/Bill Haas, -15, $15,987

T-32: Julián Etulain/Andres Romero, -14, $15,403

T-32: Branden Grace/Justin Harding, -14, $15,403

T-34: Tom Hoge/J.J. Henry, -13, $14,819

T-34: Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes, -13, $14,819

36: Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran, -9, $14,381

T-37: Cody Gribble/Joey Garber, -6, $13,797

T-37: Denny McCarthy/Roberto Diaz, -6, $13,797

T-37: Whee Kim/Sungjae Im, -6, $13,797

