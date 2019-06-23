Pay day in Connecticut4 hours ago

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Travelers Championship

A detail of the pin flag on the 18th green during the second round of the 2019 Travelers Championship.
Tim Bradbury/Getty ImagesA detail of the pin flag on the 18th green during the second round of the 2019 Travelers Championship.

A six-stroke lead would seem to be a pretty comfortable advantage for Chez Reavie as he enters the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on Sunday. Of course, the 37-year-old didn’t want to hear anything about the tournament already being over on Saturday night after signing for a 63, least the final round in Cromwell, Conn., turn into a collapse rather than a victory lap.

We’re not trying to jinx you Chez, but if you do hang on to grab your second career PGA Tour title on Sunday, you’re going to make a little personal history. Reavie will win a $1.296 million payday as the 2019 Travelers champion, which would be the largest check in his 11 seasons on the PGA Tour. When Reavie won the 2008 RBC Canadian Open, he pulled in a $900,000 first prize.

A win would also mean that for the fifth time this season Reavie will have made $290,000 or more in a tour event. His season-long earnings would rise to around $3.5 million, which would surpass his all-time best season on the PGA Tour in terms of earnings ($2.7 million in 2017-’18).

The overall purse at TPC River Highlands is $7.2 million. Here’s the prize money break down for the entire field that’s playing all 72 holes. We’ll update with individual names after Sunday’s action is complete.

Win: $1,296,000
2: $777,600
3: $489,600
4: $345,600
5: $288,000
6: $259,200
7: $241,200
8: $223,200
9: $208,800

10: $194,400
11: $180,000
12: $165,600
13: $151,200
14: $136,800
15: $129,600
16: $122,400
17: $115,200
18: $108,000
19: $100,800
20: $93,600

21: $86,400
22: $80,640
23: $74,880
24: $69,120
25: $63,360
26: $57,600
27: $55,440
28: $53,280
29: $51,120
30: $48,960

31: $46,800
32: $44,640
33: $42,480
34: $40,680
35: $38,880
36: $37,080
37: $35,280
38: $33,840
39: $32,400
40: $30,960

41: $29,520
42: $28,080
43: $26,640
44: $25,200
45: $23,760
46: $22,320
47: $20,880
48: $19,728
49: $18,720
50: $18,144

51: $17,712
52: $17,280
53: $16,992
54: $16,704
55: $16,560
56: $16,416
57: $16,272
58: $16,128
59: $15,984
60: $15,840

61: $15,696
62: $15,552
63: $15,408
64: $15,264
65: $15,120
66: $14,976
67: $14,832
68: $14,688
69: $14,544
70: $14,400

