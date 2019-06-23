Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Travelers Championship

A six-stroke lead would seem to be a pretty comfortable advantage for Chez Reavie as he enters the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on Sunday. Of course, the 37-year-old didn’t want to hear anything about the tournament already being over on Saturday night after signing for a 63, least the final round in Cromwell, Conn., turn into a collapse rather than a victory lap.

We’re not trying to jinx you Chez, but if you do hang on to grab your second career PGA Tour title on Sunday, you’re going to make a little personal history. Reavie will win a $1.296 million payday as the 2019 Travelers champion, which would be the largest check in his 11 seasons on the PGA Tour. When Reavie won the 2008 RBC Canadian Open, he pulled in a $900,000 first prize.

A win would also mean that for the fifth time this season Reavie will have made $290,000 or more in a tour event. His season-long earnings would rise to around $3.5 million, which would surpass his all-time best season on the PGA Tour in terms of earnings ($2.7 million in 2017-’18).

The overall purse at TPC River Highlands is $7.2 million. Here’s the prize money break down for the entire field that’s playing all 72 holes. We’ll update with individual names after Sunday’s action is complete.

Win: $1,296,000

2: $777,600

3: $489,600

4: $345,600

5: $288,000

6: $259,200

7: $241,200

8: $223,200

9: $208,800

10: $194,400

11: $180,000

12: $165,600

13: $151,200

14: $136,800

15: $129,600

16: $122,400

17: $115,200

18: $108,000

19: $100,800

20: $93,600

21: $86,400

22: $80,640

23: $74,880

24: $69,120

25: $63,360

26: $57,600

27: $55,440

28: $53,280

29: $51,120

30: $48,960

31: $46,800

32: $44,640

33: $42,480

34: $40,680

35: $38,880

36: $37,080

37: $35,280

38: $33,840

39: $32,400

40: $30,960

41: $29,520

42: $28,080

43: $26,640

44: $25,200

45: $23,760

46: $22,320

47: $20,880

48: $19,728

49: $18,720

50: $18,144

51: $17,712

52: $17,280

53: $16,992

54: $16,704

55: $16,560

56: $16,416

57: $16,272

58: $16,128

59: $15,984

60: $15,840

61: $15,696

62: $15,552

63: $15,408

64: $15,264

65: $15,120

66: $14,976

67: $14,832

68: $14,688

69: $14,544

70: $14,400

