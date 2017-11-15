Amateurs8 hours ago

Great Britain & Ireland brings back familiar name to captain 2018 Curtis Cup squad

By
GB&I 2016 Curtis Cup team
Patrick Bolger/R&AThe victorious Great Britain & Ireland team, with captain Elaine Farquharson-Black, celebrates after beating the United States by 11.5 points to 8.5 points to win the 2016 Curtis Cup.

Bringing back Scotland’s Elaine Farquaharson-Black as the Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup captain for next year’s match at Quaker Ridge G.C. outside New York City was the easy part. The two-time Curtis Cup player deserved to keep the job, a decision the R&A made official on Wednesday, after overseeing an impressive 11½-8½ GB&I victory over the U.S. in the 2016 matches at Dun Laoghaire.

Now for the hard part: Winning the Cup for a second straight.

Just once in the Curtis Cup’s 85-year history has a GB&I captain successfully led her side to two straight victories in the competition—Diane Bailey doing it in 1986 and 1988. Elizabeth Boatman led the winning GB&I team in 1992 and then saw her side retain the Cup in 1994 when the match ended in a tie.

Farquaharson-Black also faces the tall task of trying to win again while competing on foreign soil, a feat that has confounded GB&I teams for years. GB&I’s only outright victory in the U.S. came in 1986 at Prairie Dunes, the visitors having otherwise twice tied in matches played in America: 1958 at Brae Burn Country Club and 1994 at The Honors Course.

Of course, too, the overall record in the matches is lopsided, 28-8-3 in favor of the Americans despite loses in two of the last three playings of the event. None of this, however, seems to be dampening Farquaharson-Black’s enthusiasm.

“We will be working with a very talented group of golfers over the coming months before we select a team of eight players for what promises to be a thrilling match against the United States next summer,” she said in a release.

Farquaharson-Black’s preparation begins next week when she and a group of six players will visit Quaker Ridge and practice on the course. Joining the captain will be Leona Maguire, the top-ranked women’s amateur golfer and a two-time Curtis Cup participant, Olivia Mehaffey and Alice Hewson (holdover from the 2016 GB&I team) as well as India Clyburn, Sophie Lamb and Annabel Wilson.

The 2018 matches will be held June 8-10. The U.S. captain will be Virginia Derby-Grimes.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursBrooke Henderson is (statistically) the same player…
Golf News & ToursIs Jon Rahm a controversial winner of the European …
Golf News & ToursSergio Garcia appears closer to a deal with Callawa…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection