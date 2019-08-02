Golfers Like You, with Sara Dickson

3

Video Lessons

Substantial, easy-to-use content on all the do's and don'ts and fixing common faults.

13

Swing Thoughts

Simple tips and strategies to bring with you on the course. Click to email them to yourself.

ABOUT

Learning can take place in many ways. In golf, we typically learn by doing. Occasionally, though, simply watching someone else can provide the insight you’re looking for. Ever eavesdropped on someone else’s lesson at the range? Sure you have. (If not, you’re missing out.) That’s because golfers are an inquisitive bunch, always on the lookout for the next great tip that could spark an ah-ha moment. Given that motivation, we developed the video series “Golfers Like You.” Get ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the practice tee (figuratively, of course) with Golf Digest top teachers as they work with average players like you.

VIDEO LESSONS

1 Iron Play

2 Driving

3 Wedges

  • Hit nail-straight drives
  • Putt like you've never putt before
  • Get your head in the game
