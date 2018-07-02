Golf Betting Games

Are you tired of playing the same old partners match or individual bet every time you tee it up? We asked golf strategy expert Will Robins to share his most compelling on-course challenge games. The result is a feast for golfers looking to sharpen their competitive skills.

Whether you want to get a little smack talk going in your foursome or simply test your mettle with a personal challenge, the nine games in this video series cover some intriguing new ground. Picture picking up your ball and putting it where you wanted to go—after every drive; think of the pressure of having to rely on your worst shots or paying $10 for a lost ball; imagine getting six mulligans a round (but you pick only three of them).

If you play a fair amount of golf, you know that golf’s traditional games can get pretty predictable. This program is the antithesis of predictable. You’ll have a ton of fun throwing down these creative challenges—and you’ll learn to play tough when it counts.

Game #1 Position A

Game #2 Swear Jar

Game #3 3-Club Challenge

Game #4 How Far to Even Par

Game #5 Prove It!

Game #6 Buy In

Game #7 Worst-Ball Golf

Game #8 Heat

Game #9 Mulligans

Will Robins

Best Young Teachers in America by Golf Digest

