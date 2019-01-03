Golden Knights have a Topgolf light show now, continue to be the best franchise in sports

The Las Vegas Golden Knights just get it. Sure, sure, they made the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season of existence and have a pre-game show that makes Game of Thrones look like a county Ren Fair, but that's not what we're talking about. What we're really talking about here is their ongoing love affair with our ongoing love affair: Golf.
Back in November the team hosted Bryson "Dr. Frankenstein" Dechambeau, and he nearly ripped his hand off ringing the ol' air raid siren...
...and now the Knights have added a Topgolf-themed light show to their pre-puck festivities, replete with a spotlight "golf ball" and a bunch of hammered Vegas locals howling every time it hits one of those splashy targets. Throw a t-shirt gun and an ATV into the mix, and you've got one hell of a sports stew going:
https://twitter.com/frntofficesport/status/1074995733336637446
Between the Knights, a Topgolf a few blocks from The Strip, and the budding Tiger vs. Phil franchise, Vegas—long the least golf town in America—is rapidly becoming the most golf town in America. What a time to be alive.