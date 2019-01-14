188. Glenwild Golf Club

Tom Fazio (2001)

Glenwild sits on a meadow valley north of Park City, offering invigorating vistas of the Wasatch mountain range surrounding the community. Tom Fazio was given first dibs on the land for his 18 holes, with developers agreeing to plot homesites only after he’d completed his routing. So he clustered holes together, positioned some holes along a couple of irrigation lakes and linked the lakes via a network of streams and cascading waterfalls. The far rough framing holes consists of native sagebrush, along with patches of flowering purple flax and transplanted aspen, chokecherry, maple, willow, spruce and Austrian pine. Enough trees were transplanted to define targets, but not so many as to block panoramic views.

100 Greatest/Second 100 Greatest History: Previous ranking: No. 168

SECOND 100 GREATEST: CLICK TO VIEW OUR ENTIRE SECOND 100 GREATEST RANKING

Panelist comments:

Pinterest Courtesy of Doug Burke Hole No. 2

Pinterest Courtesy of Doug Burke Hole No. 16

Pinterest Courtesy of Doug Burke Hole No. 12

Pinterest Courtesy of Doug Burke Hole No. 7