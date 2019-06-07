The Best Golf Courses in Georgia

1 . (1) Augusta National G.C. ( 12th hole pictured above ) •

2. (2) Peachtree G.C. , Atlanta •

3. (3) East Lake G.C. , Atlanta ≈

4. (4) Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands) , Johns Creek ≈

5. (5) Ocean Forest G.C. , Sea Island ≈

6. (6) Sea Island G.C. (Seaside) , St. Simons Island ≈ ^

7. (7) Atlanta C.C. , Marietta ≈

8. (8) Hawks Ridge G.C., Ball Ground

9. (9) Atlanta Athletic Club (Riverside), Johns Creek

10. (10) Ansley G.C. (Settindown Creek), Roswell

11. (12) G.C. At Cuscowilla, Eatonton

12. (13) Augusta C.C.

13. (NR) The Farm G.C., Rocky Face

14. (17) Capital City Club (Crabapple), Alpharetta

15. (14) Champions Retreat G.C. (Bluff/Island), Evans

16. (15) Great Waters At Reynolds Lake Oconee, Eatonton ^

17. (16) The Ford Plantation Club, Richmond Hill

18. (NR) Cherokee Town & C.C. (North), Atlanta

19. (13) G.C. Of Georgia (Lakeside), Alpharetta

20. (18) G.C. Of Georgia (Creekside), Alpharetta

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.