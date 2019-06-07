The Best Golf Courses in Georgia

1 . (1) Augusta National G.C. (12th hole pictured above) •
2. (2) Peachtree G.C., Atlanta •
3. (3) East Lake G.C., Atlanta ≈
4. (4) Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands), Johns Creek ≈
5. (5) Ocean Forest G.C., Sea Island ≈
6. (6) Sea Island G.C. (Seaside), St. Simons Island ≈ ^
7. (7) Atlanta C.C., Marietta ≈
8. (8) Hawks Ridge G.C., Ball Ground
9. (9) Atlanta Athletic Club (Riverside), Johns Creek
10. (10) Ansley G.C. (Settindown Creek), Roswell
11. (12) G.C. At Cuscowilla, Eatonton
12. (13) Augusta C.C.
13. (NR) The Farm G.C., Rocky Face
14. (17) Capital City Club (Crabapple), Alpharetta
15. (14) Champions Retreat G.C. (Bluff/Island), Evans
16. (15) Great Waters At Reynolds Lake Oconee, Eatonton ^
17. (16) The Ford Plantation Club, Richmond Hill
18. (NR) Cherokee Town & C.C. (North), Atlanta
19. (13) G.C. Of Georgia (Lakeside), Alpharetta
20. (18) G.C. Of Georgia (Creekside), Alpharetta
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.