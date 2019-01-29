Hot List 2019an hour ago

GD Tested: Should you dump your 6-iron?

Hybrid Invasion
By
Man Swinging Golf Club
Bettmann/Getty Images

Hybrids are changing the typical set makeup from eight irons to seven, six or even five. The larger size, larger face, hollow construction and wider sole mean more distance, more forgiveness and higher launch compared to similarly lofted irons. It’s why some hybrid lines now include 6-, 7- and even 8-iron lofts. Does it make sense for you?

Well, in a Golf Digest exclusive test by national fitting chain and 100 Best clubfitter Club Champion, players of all skill levels hit a 6-hybrid higher and farther with no change in landing angle, so those shots were holding greens, too. The 6-hybrid shots carried 10 yards farther than a 6-iron and spun slightly more—rolling out a little less than the lower-flying 6-iron shots.

High-handicappers benefited more, carrying shots with a 6-hybrid an average of 18 yards farther than a 6-iron. Low-handicappers saw just a seven-yard gain. “Those benefits should really be considered,” says Nick Sherburne, Club Champion founder. “But watch the distances. For example, you might need a 6-hybrid and a 6-iron.”

Trending on Stix
Related
StixCallaway Big Bertha irons aim to create new distanc…
StixTiger's new GAPR driving iron? Yup, TaylorMade just…
StixRory Junior sets from TaylorMade aim to get youngst…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection