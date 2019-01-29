GD Tested: Should you dump your 6-iron?

Hybrids are changing the typical set makeup from eight irons to seven, six or even five. The larger size, larger face, hollow construction and wider sole mean more distance, more forgiveness and higher launch compared to similarly lofted irons. It’s why some hybrid lines now include 6-, 7- and even 8-iron lofts. Does it make sense for you?

Well, in a Golf Digest exclusive test by national fitting chain and 100 Best clubfitter Club Champion, players of all skill levels hit a 6-hybrid higher and farther with no change in landing angle, so those shots were holding greens, too. The 6-hybrid shots carried 10 yards farther than a 6-iron and spun slightly more—rolling out a little less than the lower-flying 6-iron shots.

High-handicappers benefited more, carrying shots with a 6-hybrid an average of 18 yards farther than a 6-iron. Low-handicappers saw just a seven-yard gain. “Those benefits should really be considered,” says Nick Sherburne, Club Champion founder. “But watch the distances. For example, you might need a 6-hybrid and a 6-iron.”