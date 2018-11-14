The doorbell is ringing, the turkey is in the oven, and the whole damn golf world is coming for Thanksgiving. So what should you expect from your favorite golfers-turned-terrifying Turkey Day archetypes? As it turns out, a little bit of everything (and A LOT bickering too).

Most likely to complain about his seat: Patrick Reed

Most hungover: Eddie Pepperell

The dietary restrictions minefield: Gary Player

Has been giving you a scientific explanation of tryptophan for 10 consecutive minutes now: Bryson DeChambeau

Just burned down the garage with his zero-gravity turkey fryer: Has anybody seen Bryson? He was here just a second ago…

Most over-the-top blessing before dinner: Jim Nantz

Wants to know if you're interested in a hot stock tip to go with that pie: Phil

Just kicked nana in the head: Also Phil

Says your wine would be “good to cook with”: Miguel Angel Jimenez

Icing the hammy he pulled in the backyard football game with the frozen peas: Jason Day

The too-much-PDA couple: Molliwood

Worst guy to get stuck in a conversation about the geo-political implications of American neo-socialism with: Dustin Johnson

Just ate the last roll: Beef

Won’t turn off the parade for football: Bubba Watson

Needs everybody to know he just came from the gym: Brooks Koepka

Showed up in his Ferrari though it’s a blizzard: Ian Poulter

Playing dead-leg and making fart noises in the middle of grace: SB2K

Guy who's STILL not done with dinner: Kevin Na

Is actually going to make everyone go around the table and say what they're thankful for: Matt Kuchar