Former Ryder Cup player sums up his dreadful season in one perfect, self-deprecating tweet

Someday when David Howell is assessing his golf career, he'll look back on 2017 as a forgettable year. The two-time Ryder Cup player made 21 starts on the European Tour, missing 17 cuts and posting a 48th place at the BMW PGA Championship as his best finish. But after wrapping up his unproductive campaign with another missed cut at last week's Joburg Open, the five-time Euro Tour winner issued a memorable tweet.

Nicely done, David.

As part of his dreadful year, Howell also incurred an embarrassing two-shot penalty at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October for teeing up in front of a tee marker . On St. Andrews' famed 18th hole, no less. On the bright side, no birds shat on his arm that day.

