The Best Golf Courses in Florida

1 . (1) Seminole G.C. ( 15th hole pictured above ), Juno Beach •

2. (2) TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium) , Ponte Vedra Beach • ^

3. (3) Calusa Pines G.C. , Naples •

4. (4) Streamsong (Red) ≈ ^

5. (6) Jupiter Hills Club (Hills) , Tequesta ≈

6. (7) The Concession G.C. , Bradenton ≈

7. (5) Streamsong (Blue) ≈ ^

8. (8) The Bear's Club, Jupiter

9. (NR) Streamsong (Black) ≈ ^

10. (12) Mountain Lake Club , Lake Wales ≈

11. (9) Trump International G.C. (Championship) , West Palm Beach ≈

12. (13) Black Diamond Ranch (Quarry) , Lecanto ≈

13. (14) McArthur G.C. , Hobe Sound ≈

14. (15) Pablo Creek Club, Jacksonville

15. (11) Medalist G.C., Hobe Sound

16. (16) Pine Tree G.C., Boynton Beach

17. (10) Old Memorial G.C., Tampa

18. (17) Loblolly G.C., Hobe Sound

19. (22) John's Island Club (West), Sebastian

20. (19) Naples National G.C.

21. (18) Floridian National G.C., Palm City

22. (20) Isleworth G. & C.C., Windermere

23. (23) The Dye Preserve G.C. Jupiter

24. (24) Trump National Doral Miami (Blue Monster) ^

25. (30) Old Marsh G.C., Palm Beach Gardens

26. (25) Indian Creek C.C., Miami Beach

27. (27) World Woods G.C. (Pine Barrens), Brooksville ^

28. (NR) Quail Valley G.C., Vero Beach

29. (NR) Trump National Jupiter G.C., Jupiter

30. (NR) Lake Nona G. & C.C., Orlando

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.