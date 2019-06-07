The Best Golf Courses in Florida

1 . (1) Seminole G.C. (15th hole pictured above), Juno Beach •
2. (2) TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach • ^
3. (3) Calusa Pines G.C., Naples •
4. (4) Streamsong (Red) ≈ ^
5. (6) Jupiter Hills Club (Hills), Tequesta ≈
6. (7) The Concession G.C., Bradenton ≈
7. (5) Streamsong (Blue) ≈ ^
8. (8) The Bear's Club, Jupiter
9. (NR) Streamsong (Black) ≈ ^
10. (12) Mountain Lake Club, Lake Wales ≈
11. (9) Trump International G.C. (Championship), West Palm Beach ≈
12. (13) Black Diamond Ranch (Quarry), Lecanto ≈
13. (14) McArthur G.C., Hobe Sound ≈
14. (15) Pablo Creek Club, Jacksonville
15. (11) Medalist G.C., Hobe Sound
16. (16) Pine Tree G.C., Boynton Beach
17. (10) Old Memorial G.C., Tampa
18. (17) Loblolly G.C., Hobe Sound
19. (22) John's Island Club (West), Sebastian
20. (19) Naples National G.C.
21. (18) Floridian National G.C., Palm City
22. (20) Isleworth G. & C.C., Windermere
23. (23) The Dye Preserve G.C. Jupiter
24. (24) Trump National Doral Miami (Blue Monster) ^
25. (30) Old Marsh G.C., Palm Beach Gardens
26. (25) Indian Creek C.C., Miami Beach
27. (27) World Woods G.C. (Pine Barrens), Brooksville ^
28. (NR) Quail Valley G.C., Vero Beach
29. (NR) Trump National Jupiter G.C., Jupiter
30. (NR) Lake Nona G. & C.C., Orlando
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.