Fault Fixer: Around the Green

Video Lessons
Substantial, easy-to-use content on all the do's and don'ts and fixing common faults.
Swing Thoughts
Simple tips and strategies to bring with you on the course. Click to email them to yourself.
Drills
Practice techniques guaranteed to make your range time more efficient—and more fun.
ABOUT
Lost shots on and around the green can be incredibly annoying. You don’t need tour-level strength or coordination to hit a putt, chip or wedge shot, so fixing the mistakes many players make in the short game is a great opportunity to save strokes quickly. With the help of Kevin Smeltz, one of Golf Digest’s Best Teachers in Florida, you can start here.
In a series of long-form videos, you’ll learn several of the biggest pitfalls in each of the four major short-game areas—putting, chipping, bunker play and pitching. We’re talking problems like poor distance control, inconsistent contact, failure to adjust to different lies and improper swing sequencing. Kevin also demonstrates easy-to-use practice drills to groove the right moves.
But class doesn’t end there. You’ll find out how to take the new skills you learn to the course and perform them when they count. Because the changes you’re most interested in making are the numbers on your scorecard.
VIDEO LESSONS
1 Putting
2 Chipping
3Bunker Play
4 Pitch Shots