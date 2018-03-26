Fault Fixer: Around the Green

ABOUT

Lost shots on and around the green can be incredibly annoying. You don’t need tour-level strength or coordination to hit a putt, chip or wedge shot, so fixing the mistakes many players make in the short game is a great opportunity to save strokes quickly. With the help of Kevin Smeltz, one of Golf Digest’s Best Teachers in Florida, you can start here.

In a series of long-form videos, you’ll learn several of the biggest pitfalls in each of the four major short-game areas—putting, chipping, bunker play and pitching. We’re talking problems like poor distance control, inconsistent contact, failure to adjust to different lies and improper swing sequencing. Kevin also demonstrates easy-to-use practice drills to groove the right moves.

But class doesn’t end there. You’ll find out how to take the new skills you learn to the course and perform them when they count. Because the changes you’re most interested in making are the numbers on your scorecard.