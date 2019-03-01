European Tour event suspended by vicious sandstorms

Sand is more than just a hazard at this week's Oman Open.

The European Tour event was suspended on Friday due to vicious sandstorms sweeping the area. Only 11 players were able to complete their second rounds.

While the day began in benign conditions, the tournament was hit by heavy winds in the late morning. The plight was best summed up in a sequence from Day 1 leader Kurt Kitayama. The UNLV product hit a superb bunker shot, finishing a foot or so from the pin...only to watch his ball get blown off the green into another trap.

Despite taking the brunt of the storm, Kitayama remains near the top of the leader board, tied with Joachim B. Hansen.This is just the second year of the Oman Open, played in Muscat. Joost Luiten is the defending champ.

