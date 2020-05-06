Euro Tour pro tells hilarious story of having an awful hangover during a Pro-Am, then winning the tournament

If there was such a thing is a "best hungover golfers" list, we'd have to put Eddie Pepperell right near the top. After all, he did admit to being hungover when he nearly won the claret jug in 2018 . He's also been quoted as saying he's had "mixed results" playing with a heavy head, so we know Sunday at Carnoustie wasn't the only time. Of course, John Daly would also garner serious consideration for the top spot.

But, if this story is to be believed, Australia's Scott Hend would certainly be in the conversation as well. Have a watch:

Some very quick research would show that Hend must be talking about the 2008 Pertamina Indonesia President Invitational on the Asian Tour. That week, Hend won by three strokes over Taiwan's Lin Wen-tang, shooting rounds of 71, 69, 66 and 66 to finish at 16 under. It was his first Asian Tour victory, and it came after puking on the golf course and shooting a puke-worthy 88 in the Wednesday Pro-Am. Technically, he didn't win while hungover, but he probably still didn't feel great on Thursday. The older you get, harder it is to recover from them. Winning any tournament after being that hungover on a Wednesday, whether on the PGA Tour, Asian Tour or Outlaw Tour, is still a triumph of the human spirit.

The best part of Hend's story, however, is the terminology. "Absolutely mulleted" should be the only way to describe getting drunk from here on out. Also, I have two questions: what were Hend's odds and how much did his Pro-Am partner bet on him that week?

