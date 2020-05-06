Trending
Triumph Of The Human Spirit

Euro Tour pro tells hilarious story of having an awful hangover during a Pro-Am, then winning the tournament

By
2 hours ago
Maybank Championship Malaysia - Day Two
Ross Kinnaird

If there was such a thing is a "best hungover golfers" list, we'd have to put Eddie Pepperell right near the top. After all, he did admit to being hungover when he nearly won the claret jug in 2018. He's also been quoted as saying he's had "mixed results" playing with a heavy head, so we know Sunday at Carnoustie wasn't the only time. Of course, John Daly would also garner serious consideration for the top spot.

But, if this story is to be believed, Australia's Scott Hend would certainly be in the conversation as well. Have a watch:

Some very quick research would show that Hend must be talking about the 2008 Pertamina Indonesia President Invitational on the Asian Tour. That week, Hend won by three strokes over Taiwan's Lin Wen-tang, shooting rounds of 71, 69, 66 and 66 to finish at 16 under. It was his first Asian Tour victory, and it came after puking on the golf course and shooting a puke-worthy 88 in the Wednesday Pro-Am. Technically, he didn't win while hungover, but he probably still didn't feel great on Thursday. The older you get, harder it is to recover from them. Winning any tournament after being that hungover on a Wednesday, whether on the PGA Tour, Asian Tour or Outlaw Tour, is still a triumph of the human spirit.

The best part of Hend's story, however, is the terminology. "Absolutely mulleted" should be the only way to describe getting drunk from here on out. Also, I have two questions: what were Hend's odds and how much did his Pro-Am partner bet on him that week?

RELATED: Andrew Johnston details the wild first night he hung out with John Daly in Turkey

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Triumph Of The Human Spirit

Euro Tour pro tells hilarious story of having an awful hangover during a Pro-Am, then winning...

2 hours ago
Absolute Units

The internet has fallen head over heels for Swole Daddy, the KBO mascot the Western Hemisphere...

2 hours ago
Soccer Stuff

Something called the Bundesliga is back! . . . wait, what's the Bundesliga?

4 hours ago
BFFs

Andrew Johnston details the wild first night he hung out with John Daly in Turkey

5 hours ago
Forgetting Someone?

FOX asks "who is the best college football player to wear No. 5?", leaves out multiple greats

6 hours ago
Viral Videos

This "Roundball Rock" trick shot is the peak of quarantine creativity

9 hours ago
The Grind

Jordan Spieth’s brutal break, Brooks Koepka’s milestone birthday, and the greatest courtroom...

May 5, 2020
Prestige Cinema

Need another reason to watch the KBO? The camerawork is straight out of a Scorsese flick

May 5, 2020
Plot Twist

Golf-themed gender reveal crashes and burns, but not in the way you expect

May 5, 2020
GOATs

This story of Don Shula handling a curfew issue with his players is absolutely legendary

May 4, 2020
Mulligans

The call Joe Buck would like to do over is not the one you'd first think

May 4, 2020
Alternate Universes
May 4, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: A PGA Tour pro once shot 123-114 after making the cut in a tour event

May 4, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Some actual athletic feats happened this weekend, for a change

May 4, 2020
Viral Videos

Man vs. turkey is the best duel we've seen on a golf course in some time

May 4, 2020
Pros Are Just Like Us

Shane Lowry's short game is juuuuust a tad bit rusty

May 1, 2020
Boss Moves

Michael Jordan reportedly turned down $100 million for two hours of work, is officially the...

May 1, 2020
5 Star Lunch

Vince McMahon's daily meal is one of the more absurd food creations you'll ever hear

May 1, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursNick Price says caddie was joking about being drunk…
Golf News & ToursMichelle Wie West preparing for birth of first chil…
The LoopEuro Tour pro tells hilarious story of having an aw…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved