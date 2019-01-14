101. Eagle Point Golf Club

Tom Fazio (2000)

While playing Eagle Point Golf Club with club founder Bobby Long, a visitor remarked at the artistry of the 13th hole and raved at how Tom Fazio’s crew had dug a large irrigation pond, piled the soil into a huge hill and covered it with mature pines to make it look like it’d been there forever. “You’re wrong,” Long said. “That hill was there before.” The club pro then corrected him: “Sir, this was a pasture. Mr. Fazio created that.” Long was astonished that he’d forgotten what that corner of the property had looked like before. Such is the magic of Tom Fazio. It has some truly heroic holes and with the Atlantic just a mile away, it’s usually windy, making drives and irons just a bit more complicated.

100 Greatest History: Ranked 2009-2018. Second 100 Greatest: 2019-2020. Highest ranking: No. 48, 2011-2012. Previous ranking: No. 100

Panelist comments:

“There is a great "feel" to the club, and actually reminded me of Seminole in that regard. There’s an understated club experience that’s charming without being over the top.”

“New tees added by Tom Fazio for the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour make this incredibly challenging from the back tees (7.500 yards). A continued tree removal program over the past couple of years have opened up the course visually and made wind more of a factor on particular holes, in addition to helping the course play firm and fast.”

“Tweaking of bunkers, mowing patterns, native grass areas, several new tees, and walking paths are all subtle but terrific improvements.”

“Eagle Point is some of Tom Fazio’s best work. Great design variety and excellent shot values -- particularly on the par 5s, with interesting short par 4s and even some short par 3s. Conditioning is stellar; some of the best fairways I have ever played on.”

“The course is in outstanding shape, and PGA Tour event has found an ideal site. But the course lacks fantastic variety that inspires. It is not a course that you walk away from remembering each hole with detail. It's a good walk, has a good feel as a club, but I left the course tired rather than inspired.”

SECOND 100 GREATEST: CLICK TO VIEW OUR ENTIRE SECOND 100 GREATEST RANKING

Pinterest Courtesy of Eagle Point GC Hole No. 5

Pinterest Courtesy of Eagle Point GC Hole No. 9

Pinterest Courtesy of Eagle Point GC Hole No. 18

Pinterest Photo by Eagle Point G.C. Hole No. 13

