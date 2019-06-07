The Best Golf Courses in Delaware

Pinterest © Becca Mathias Photography/Courtesy of Wilmington CC

1 . (1) Wilmington C.C. (South) ( pictured above ) ≈

2. (5) Baywood Greens G.C., Long Neck ^

3. (2) Bayside Resort G.C., Selbyville ^

4. (4) Wilmington C.C. (North)

5. (3) The Peninsula, Millsboro

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.